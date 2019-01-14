KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After pulling ahead 20-8 in the first quarter, the Lady Owls (5-4 CCC, 11-8) never trailed in breaking a three game losing streak with a 75-67 win over the Beacons of Northwest Christian (4-7 CCC, 7-13) 75-67 at Danny Miles Court on Saturday night.

“It feels good to get back in the win column,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “I’m so proud of the team and their positive attitude at our shoot-around today. That directly led to our fast start and a 20-8 first quarter. The confidence earned early helped us fight off a determined Beacon team down the stretch.”

Tech’s strong play to start the game – including 10-2 and 8-0 runs in the first quarter and a 9-0 run in the second – put them at an early advantage over NCU that proved useful as they upped their game near the end of the game.

Northwest Christian started with a 10-3 run in the second period to drop the Owls 20-point lead to 13. OIT made a 12-2 run in the third stanza, but the Beacons still managed to outscore them 24-21 with an 8-2 run ending the quarter.

NWCU started up the fourth quarter with a second 8-2 run, but Tech – still riding off their early lead – held their position to the final buzzer.

For the Lady Owls, seniors Megan Morris and Nohea Waiwaiole led the scoring effort, notching 12 points apiece. Freshman Courtney Clemmer and sophomore Abby Kreiser followed with 11 points each, with Kreiser also grabbing 7 rebounds and adding 6 assists.

Hannah Eddens led the Beacons with 15 points, taking game high honors and grabbing 10 rebounds in the process for a double-double. Morgan McKinney added 14 points for Northwest before fouling out, and Sarah Reinecker tallied 12.

NCU gave the Owls a good fight, forcing 20 turnovers and committing only 16 of their own, while also edging OIT 22-19 in points off turnovers.

The Lady Owls dominated in the paint with a 48-28 lead and held a 13-7 assisting advantage.

Tech held a 39-35 edge in rebounding and also led 27-24 from their bench.

The Lady Owls will next travel to Washington to play Northwest University in Kirkland on Friday and The Evergreen State College in Olympia on Saturday, both games taking place at 5:30 pm, before returning to Klamath to play Warner Pacific University on Friday, Multnomah on Saturday, and Southern Oregon University on Tuesday. All three games will take place at Danny Miles Court at 5:30 pm.