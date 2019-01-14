KLAMATH COUNTY — Eagle Ridge High School in Klamath Falls and Sage Community School in Chiloquin announced today that they will celebrate their schools’ students, teachers, and staff during National School Choice Week 2019, which will be held from January 20-26, 2019.

Sage Community School is a Public Charter school in Chiloquin serving grades K-8 with a maximum enrollment cap of 85. Eagle Ridge High School is a Public Charter High School in Klamath Falls serving up to 210 high school students.

Eagle Ridge High School and Sage Community School will begin their celebrations at the regular business meeting of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on January 22, 2019 at 8:30 AM. The commissioners will be issuing a proclamation for School Choice Week in Klamath County. By issuing a proclamation recognizing School Choice Week in the community, Klamath County will help raise awareness of the many public and nonpublic schools that serve students and families.

National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to inform parents about the different schooling options they have for their children. More than 20,000 schools are joining millions of Americans in celebrating NSCW this year.

As a small, tuition-free public charter high school, EagleRidge has the flexibility to provide a unique educational opportunity, offering a project-based, technology-rich curriculum. National School Choice Week brings about awareness in the community of the opportunities for student success at EagleRidge. Collaborative learning, career specific education, dual credit, and rock band are just a few of the educational options EagleRidge has to offer. EagleRidge will also work to inform parents in the community how they can take an informational tour and enroll their children at EagleRidge.

“EagleRidge has an incredibly devoted staff whose main focus is ensuring the success of each and every student that walks through our doors,” says EagleRidge Executive Director Kim Cappel. “We believe every student should have the opportunity to learn in a safe and caring environment, and EagleRidge provides that environment.”

For Sage Community School, National School Choice Week provides an opportunity to raise public awareness of the place-based and project-based education opportunities provided to students at the Chiloquin-based K-8 School. SCS is a public charter school currently serving 60 students. The school will celebrate NSCW with several in-school activities, while also working to inform local parents about how they can enroll their children for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Every child deserves a great education,” said Anna Fowler, Director of Sage Community School. “The team at Sage Community School works to achieve that goal every day and during National School Choice Week, we look forward to spotlighting what makes our school unique while thanking the Klamath County community for their support.”

NSCW celebrates traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. For more information about EHS, visit www.eagleridgehigh.com. For more information about SCS, visit www.sagecommunityschool.org. For more information about NSCW, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.