On Friday, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a residential burglary in Crescent, which is in northern Klamath County.

One suspect was developed during the initial investigation and deputies began a search for Tylor McMahan for questioning in the crime.

On Saturday, deputies continued the search and after learning they were closing in on McMahan’s location, they requested and received assistance from other law enforcement resources due to the known tendency of McMahan to flee arrest. A vehicle the suspect was riding in was observed and McMahan fled on foot into a forested area.

After a lengthy foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody after covering miles of rough snow covered terrain. Following the arrest, a second subject was identified and he too was taken into custody.

A large amount of stolen property from the original burglary investigation was recovered as well as stolen property from previous thefts and burglaries in northern Klamath County.

Assisting the KCSO, in what is being described as a manhunt by some local residents, were law enforcement officers and resources from the Oregon State Police, the United States Forest Service, and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office with K9. This event highlights the cooperative relationships between law enforcement agencies in rural and under policed areas of Klamath County.