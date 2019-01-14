KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Tyrus Hosley hit the game winning shot with just .9 seconds remaining lifting Northwest Christian 7-2 CCC, 15-4) to a 93-91 upset win over No. 14 Oregon Tech(7-2 CCC, 16-5) Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

“NCU is an outstanding basketball team,” said OIT Head Coach Justin Parnell . “They are skilled and shoot the heck out of it. I was proud of our effort in the second half where we had 16 offensive rebounds and got to the foul line. At the end of the day, we just struggled guarding the basketball and NCU took full advantage of it. 7-2 in the first half of league is a good start and we will be motivated next weekend in Washington.”

Tech’s second home game of the weekend proved less successful than the first, but almost as close, with 13 ties and lead changes culminating in the Beacons upset win that broke the Owls 8 game win streak.

Northwest Christian started off great in the first half, taking a 10-2 run to push them to the lead and ending with a 49-40 advantage. However, the Owls came back strong in the second, with a 15-2 run bringing them within a single point of their rival.

Three buckets from freshman Kaison Faust tied the score and led an 11-2 run from OIT that brought them into the lead, though the Beacons managed to tie the score again. Neither team took an advantage in the final few minutes, and a final shot from NCU was enough to break the tie and give them the game.

Junior Mitchell Fink led Tech’s efforts, scoring 28 points. Sophomore Garret Albrecht followed with 15, and sophomore Harrison Steiger tallied 13. Junior Seth Erickson notched 9 points and also grabbed 9 rebounds.

For Northwest Christian, Reece Robinson led with 25 points, followed by Austin Tyner with 17 and Tyrus Hosley and Ernest Ugoagu with 15 apiece. Ugoagu also grabbed 9 rebounds.

One of the Beacons advantages was its long-range game, making 9 out of 24 three-point shots for a 37.5% shooting average, as compared to the Owls 18.2% average.

Oregon Tech held a 51-30 edge in rebounding and also led 11-6 in assists.

NCU forced 12 turnovers while only committing 7 of their own, scoring 10 points from OIT’s mistakes. The Beacons also took a 21-15 advantage from their bench.

The Owls dominated in the paint, leading 48-36.

The Hustlin’ Owls will next travel to Washington to play Northwest University in Kirkland on Friday and The Evergreen State College in Olympia on Saturday, both games taking place at 7:30 pm, before returning to Klamath to play Warner Pacific University on Friday, Multnomah on Saturday, and Southern Oregon University on Tuesday. All three games will take place at Danny Miles Court at 7:30 pm.