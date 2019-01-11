On February 6, 2019, a geographical area around downtown will become an, “Enhanced Law Enforcement Area” as defined by council. People convicted of three (3) separate violations of law within a twelve (12) month period within the Downtown Enhanced Law Enforcement Area (ELEA) will be excluded from the zone for a period of 90 – 365 days by the Klamath Falls Municipal Judge.

Persons who re-enter the ELEA, without a lawful purpose, will be arrested for the crime of, “Persistent Violation.” Per City Code, the crime of Persistent Violation is a mandatory arrest and chronic criminal offenders will be transported to jail before their appearance in front of the Klamath Falls Municipal Judge.