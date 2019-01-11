The Klamath Falls Police Department is now accepting applications for our 13th CITIZEN’S ACADEMY. The Citizen’s Academy was created to provide citizens with an overview of police operations, create opportunities for citizens to know their police officers, and strengthen relationships. Participants will interact and learn from veteran police officers in a classroom environment. The courses will provide citizens with knowledge of criminal laws, how laws are enforced locally, and how crimes are processed through the judicial system.

The Citizen’s Academy will meet one night per week for ten weeks. Academy participants that complete the program will be presented with a certificate of completion by Klamath Falls Police Department Chief of Police.

Applications will be accepted through the start of the academy. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, or accompanied by an adult. Underage participants will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All applicants must undergo a brief background investigation and not have any pending criminal cases to be selected to participate.

The Citizen’s Academy is expected to begin in mid February, 2019. Each class will held at the police department and will begin at 6:00pm. The exact dates are to be determined.