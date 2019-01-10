Running Y Ranch Resort was announced as a winner of the renowned WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® in Klamath Falls.

WeddingWire, Inc., a leading global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire. These distinguished vendors exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the five million monthly consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning process.

Running Y Ranch Resort received this esteemed award based on their outstanding customer service, and client experiences in working with newlyweds through WeddingWire. WeddingWire features more than three million reviews, and each award winning vendor received prompt, reliable, and quality feedback.

“We are celebrating our 11th annual Couples’ Choice Awards, where we honor our vendors who help make millions of couples’ big day one to remember,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “Not only are these hardworking and distinguished wedding professionals, such as Running Y Ranch Resort, a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding planning. We congratulate everyone on this well-deserved achievement.” Running Y Ranch Resort is honored to be one of the top wedding businesses in Klamath Falls on WeddingWire.com.

For more information about Running Y Ranch Resort and weddings at the resort, please visit RunningY.com. To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, please visit weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

About Running Y Ranch Resort: Situated in the heart of the breathtaking Cascade Mountain Range, Running Y Ranch is a full-service resort located just across the California border. Fresh mountain air, clear star-studded night skies and beautiful landscapes make Running Y Ranch Resort the perfect place to relax and recharge offering the finest lodging available in Southern Oregon. The resort is home to the only Arnold Palmer designed golf course in Oregon. Golf Digest consistently rates it a Top 100 US Public Course, Top 15 in Oregon and Top 5 in the United States for Women.

About WeddingWire, Inc. WeddingWire, Inc. is a leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with local wedding professionals and a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within a $250 billion industry, WeddingWire helps 16 million users every month find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and pull off their special day. Consumers around the world are able to read more than 5 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of over 500,000 vendors local to them. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio serves couples and wedding professionals across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The company has more than 950 employees and is headquartered in Washington, DC, with international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.