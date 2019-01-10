Ximena Lemus-Hernandez one of only five in state to compete for national honor

Lost River Junior-Senior High School senior Ximena Lemus-Hernandez has been nominated for the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program, one of only five students in Oregon to receive the honor.

Lemus-Hernandez is Cascade Region vice president for Oregon FBLA as well as student body president and FBLA president at Lost River, a student athlete, member of National Honor Society and is involved with the Malin Community Service Club. She will graduate in June and wants to study law.

Jamie Ongman, principal of Lost River Junior-Senior High School, said Lemus- Hernandez is an exceptional student and person.

“Ximena is a forward-thinking student who looks to challenge the status quo,” he said. “She’s not a person that is afraid to be the solution and provide vision for change.”

The Oregon finalists will be contacted by the Commission on Presidential Scholars to compete at the national level. The U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education Program recognizes and honors up to 20 students nationally each year on the basis of outstanding scholarship and demonstrated ability and accomplishment in career and technical education.

Ivan Hernandez, business teacher and FBLA advisor at Lost River Junior-Senior High School, said he is looking forward to seeing what Ximena will accomplish in life.

“I will miss having Ximena in class not just for what she does to better herself but what she does for those around her,” he said. “She has this ability to help others see that they too can reach for the stars and accomplish great things … Students learn from the teachers, however I believe there are times when the teachers also learn from the students, and I have learned a lot from Ximena. … I believe there are no limits for her.”

Ximena Lemus-Hernandez