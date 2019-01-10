(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) – With the help of a 6-game win streak, the Oregon Tech men’s basketball Team jumped up 10 spots to No. 14 in the fourth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the NAIA announced Tuesday.

Fresh off a weekend sweep of then, 20th ranked Warner Pacific and Multnomah the Owls have won five straight Cascade Conference games and six overall.

Previously No.1 ranked College of Idaho fell from Number 1 to No. 2, while Southern Oregon University dropped from No.13 to No. 18 with both Warner Pacific and Eastern Oregon University in the receiving votes category this week.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is 17-0 on the season and moved to top spot with eight first-place votes, jumping from No. 3 in the second poll of the season.

Oregon Tech will take its win streak on the road tonight with its conference matchup at arch-rival Southern Oregon University slated to start at 7:30 pm. The game can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM beginning at 7:00 pm with The Justin Parnell Coaches Show with Mike Garrard and Bobby Thompson.

2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Jan. 8, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan [8] 17-0 307 2 1 College of Idaho [2] 17-2 297 3 4 Indiana Wesleyan [2] 15-3 293 4 2 Morningside (Iowa) 15-1 290 5 5 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 16-2 274 6 10 Cornerstone (Mich.) 15-4 249 7 6 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 14-3 234 8 9 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 15-3 232 9 7 Union (Ky.) 12-3 229 10 12 Southwestern (Kan.) 14-1 226 11 8 Southeastern (Fla.) 14-3 213 12 11 WVU Tech 14-3 209 13 15 Marian (Ind.) 15-3 207 14 24 Oregon Tech 14-4 175 15 18 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 13-4 166 16 23 Bethel (Ind.) 14-4 151 17 16 Indiana East (Ind.) 12-6 146 18 13 Southern Oregon 13-4 142 19 17 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 13-4 124 20 22 Calumet (Ind.) 14-2 110 21 NR Jamestown (N.D.) 17-3 104 22 21 Warner (Fla.) 12-6 100 23 25 Indiana Southeast (Ind.) 11-6 88 24 NR Friends (Kan.) 12-4 80 25 13 Indiana Tech 11-8 70

Dropped out: Indiana Tech, Warner Pacific (Ore.)

Others receiving votes: Montreat (N.C.) 64, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 50, Hastings (Neb.) 14, Eastern Oregon 13, St. Francis (Ill.) 12, Voorhees (S.C.) 11, Siena Heights (Mich.) 11, Simpson (Calif.) 6, Mayville State (N.D.) 5, Madonna (Mich.) 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, Brescia (Ky.) 4, Warner Pacific (Ore.) 4, IU-Kokomo (Ind.) 4, Indiana Northwest 3