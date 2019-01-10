(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) – With the help of a 6-game win streak, the Oregon Tech men’s basketball Team jumped up 10 spots to No. 14 in the fourth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the NAIA announced Tuesday.
Fresh off a weekend sweep of then, 20th ranked Warner Pacific and Multnomah the Owls have won five straight Cascade Conference games and six overall.
Previously No.1 ranked College of Idaho fell from Number 1 to No. 2, while Southern Oregon University dropped from No.13 to No. 18 with both Warner Pacific and Eastern Oregon University in the receiving votes category this week.
Oklahoma Wesleyan is 17-0 on the season and moved to top spot with eight first-place votes, jumping from No. 3 in the second poll of the season.
Oregon Tech will take its win streak on the road tonight with its conference matchup at arch-rival Southern Oregon University slated to start at 7:30 pm. The game can be heard live on 92.5 KLAD-FM beginning at 7:00 pm with The Justin Parnell Coaches Show with Mike Garrard and Bobby Thompson.
2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Jan. 8, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Oklahoma Wesleyan [8]
|17-0
|307
|2
|1
|College of Idaho [2]
|17-2
|297
|3
|4
|Indiana Wesleyan [2]
|15-3
|293
|4
|2
|Morningside (Iowa)
|15-1
|290
|5
|5
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|16-2
|274
|6
|10
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|15-4
|249
|7
|6
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|14-3
|234
|8
|9
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|15-3
|232
|9
|7
|Union (Ky.)
|12-3
|229
|10
|12
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|14-1
|226
|11
|8
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|14-3
|213
|12
|11
|WVU Tech
|14-3
|209
|13
|15
|Marian (Ind.)
|15-3
|207
|14
|24
|Oregon Tech
|14-4
|175
|15
|18
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|13-4
|166
|16
|23
|Bethel (Ind.)
|14-4
|151
|17
|16
|Indiana East (Ind.)
|12-6
|146
|18
|13
|Southern Oregon
|13-4
|142
|19
|17
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|13-4
|124
|20
|22
|Calumet (Ind.)
|14-2
|110
|21
|NR
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|17-3
|104
|22
|21
|Warner (Fla.)
|12-6
|100
|23
|25
|Indiana Southeast (Ind.)
|11-6
|88
|24
|NR
|Friends (Kan.)
|12-4
|80
|25
|13
|Indiana Tech
|11-8
|70
Dropped out: Indiana Tech, Warner Pacific (Ore.)
Others receiving votes: Montreat (N.C.) 64, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 50, Hastings (Neb.) 14, Eastern Oregon 13, St. Francis (Ill.) 12, Voorhees (S.C.) 11, Siena Heights (Mich.) 11, Simpson (Calif.) 6, Mayville State (N.D.) 5, Madonna (Mich.) 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, Brescia (Ky.) 4, Warner Pacific (Ore.) 4, IU-Kokomo (Ind.) 4, Indiana Northwest 3