For thousands of government workers impacted by the partial federal government shutdown, tomorrow will be the first day they don’t get a paycheck. Many credit unions are standing by to help their members who are impacted.

As not-for-profit cooperative financial services providers, credit unions practice their “people helping people” philosophy and support their members through good and difficult times alike. Options such as short-term, low-interest loans, lower-interest credit cards, financial counseling, or opportunities to delay loan payments are examples of benefits credit unions offer their members.

“It’s a challenge to manage expenses without pay. If you’re a federal worker or contractor, alert your credit union and find out what options are available,” said Lynn Heider, Vice President, Communications, Northwest Credit Union Association. “Keep in mind that credit unions, as cooperatives, don’t pay Wall Street stockholders. Instead, they reinvest in their members by offering better interest rates and lower fees day in and day out. And in challenging times, credit unions are also likely to have additional options for you.”

Nearly anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Oregon is eligible to join a local credit union. For information on how to join a credit union, please visit http://www.asmarterchoice.org.