The Klamath Basin HBA is hosting a Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament to establish a scholarship for the trade programs at Klamath Community College. The event will take place Feb 16th 5 pm – 10 pm at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

The programs currently sit at a low credit hour requirement per term and students in these programs do not qualify for traditional grants and loans.

Tournament Buy-In is $50, Re-Buys are $40

There will be three 25 minute blinds before the break and re-buys will be available through the break.

A lasagna dinner will be served for $10 with soda, beer and wine available for purchase.