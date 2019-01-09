On Christmas Eve (12/24/18) REACH Corporation on Maywood Drive in Klamath Falls, OR reported to have been burglarized. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report and determined a forced entry had occurred, many valuable electronic items, tools, keys, and two vehicles were taken during the burglary. Within two days both vehicles had been located and were returned to REACH Corporation. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified two possible suspects during their investigation.

On 01/07/19, KCSO deputies arrested and charged the below listed subjects with the burglary, theft of vehicles, and theft of property from REACH. They were both lodged at the Klamath County Detention Center pending arraignment.

Brandon Lamont Ray (23 years of age) Transient

Charges: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Burglary 2nd Degree

Theft 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Criminal Conspiracy

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Shawn Matthew Stenson (44 years of age) Applegate Street, Klamath Falls

Charges: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Burglary 2nd Degree

Theft 2nd Degree (2 counts)