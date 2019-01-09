Shelf stable foods or non-perishable foods, whatever you want to call it, the Food Bank doesn’t have enough of it. Help keep our shelves stocked through winter.

Seniors and people living in very, very rural areas told us having shelf stable food in their cupboard during the winter, when roads are treacherous, really made the difference.

We’re working tirelessly to come up with new ways to increase our shelf stable food supply. WE NEED YOUR HELP!

WHAT CAN YOUR CONGREGATION DO?

How about asking them to bring a shelf stable food item every Sunday through Superbowl Sunday. We can deliver flyers, posters and barrels. Each dollar donated will access about 10 pounds of food. We’ll pick up your donations on Monday, following Superbowl Sunday. IT’S THAT EASY!

MOST WANTED FOOD ITEMS

Chili Canned Meat Hot & Cold Cereals

Stew Vegetable Oil Rice

Spaghetti Sauce Mayonnaise Mac & Cheese

Tomato Sauce Canned Fruit Pasta noodles (every type)

For more information contact Niki Sampson, 541-882-1223