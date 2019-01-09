Media Design teacher Dan Stearns, in collaboration with KU DECA Advisor Nat Ellis, are helping to bring student’s ideas to life with the new food video series called “King of the Kitchen.” Similar to the Food Network TV show “Chopped,” DECA students wanted to have a strong business project to take to their State Competitions this year, and have been working hard to get it up and going.

Students and staff took the initiative to the community to attract sponsors for the event. After purchasing the food and the equipment to be used in the kitchen, KU DECA raised a total of $2,500.

Both Ellis and Stearns brought their teams of students together to make the event successful. Ellis’ team organized the event, while Stearns’ team of students aimed to produce the best video footage of the Food competition. The filming of this production was done from Saturday December 8th – Tuesday December 11th, 2018, with each show taking about 2-3 hours to film.

Judges for the show included Culinary arts teacher Rhiannon Kerr, DECA advisor Nat Ellis, and Junior student Kannah Greer.

The host and MC of the video series was KU senior Lysetta Cook.

Freshman Annie Campbell, who participated behind the scenes, explained, “It was a really cool experience, I enjoyed it a lot! I got to try all the food, and was filming the shots. It was cool, because it was something new, and didn’t know what to expect.”

As Stearns’ students finish the editing process, the KU DECA food video series “King of the Kitchen,” will have a total of 6 shows. Cooking participants included two staff members, two students and one community member. Names of the participants will be given on the next article highlighting the official winner of the show earning the title “King of the Kitchen”.

Advisor Nat Ellis emphasized how hard the students have worked on the project, and how excited to have his team present it at the DECA state competitions in a few months.