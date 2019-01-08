Weekday mornings from 5am to 9am, tune in turn on and turn it up! Jay Davis will get ya going every morning on the NEW Fox Morning show!

Every weekday at 7:15, play Lyrical Pursuit for the chance to win breakfast at the Pikey! Breakfast is available anytime the Pikey is open… 3pm to 2am weekdays and 9am to 2am weekends! Stop in for some great, unique, breakfast items and indulge with an amazing Bloody Mary or Irish Mimosa!

Hang out with Jay Davis every morning on the NEW Fox Morning show, weekdays 5-9am on 99-5 the Fox – Classic Hits of the 70s, 80s and more!