OREGON CHILD DEVELOPMENT COALITION NOW IS ENROLLING FOR THE 2019 SCHOOL YEAR

THEY PROVIDE FREE EDUCATION AND CARE FOR CHILDREN FROM 6 WEEKS TO 5 YEARS OLD. SERVICES ARE FOR FAMILIES EARNING AT OR BELOW THE FEDERAL POVERTY LEVEL WHO WORK IN AGRICULTURE AND, NON AGRICULTURE AS WELL.

STOP BY THEIR OFFICE AT 4509 S 6th ST, MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM OR CALL FOR INFORMATION AT 541-887-3569 OR 541-827-9027.