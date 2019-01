No cost family friendly event for all ages with over 40 events to choose from!

“Promoting Lifelong Activities for Youth” Outdoors Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center Saturday, January 19TH, 2019 10 AM – 4 PM

Shooting sports, fishing, waterfowl calling instruction outdoor safety & survival, archery, camping skills, and many, many more! All youth must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Food drive donations will be accepted.

For additional information contact Ken Banks at (541) 891-7447