Authorities have just released more details regarding the ongoing search for Rosemarie McNeal — clarifying some details from their initial statement.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Rosemarie McNeal of Dunsmuir was reported missing by a family member around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 6. She was last seen on January 4, walking in the Maple Street area of the “Carrick Edition” outside of Weed.

SCSO patrol deputies, supervisor, and detectives of the Major Crimes Unit have been investigating her disappearance and have reason to believe Ms. McNeal may be endangered.

The search is ongoing, with detectives, deputies and Search and Rescue personnel looking in the Carrick and Dunsmuir area for any trace of McNeal.

Searchers found a dark blue mini-van with Oregon license plates in Carrick and may be connected to McNeal.

McNeal is described as a white female adult, with long, dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She is 5’5” in height and weighs 120 to 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 841-2900.