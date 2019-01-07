KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Head Coach Jeff Corkill announced today the signing of Maiya Baker of Las Vegas, Nevada to the 2019-20 Oregon Tech women’s golf team.

Baker, a multi-sport varsity athlete at Palo Verde High School, finished in the Top 30 in the State 4A Golf Championships and finished 14th in the 4A region.

“I am very excited to announce the signing of Maiya Baker for women’s golf in the fall of 2019,” said Corkill. “Maiya is a standout athlete and an excellent student; she is exactly the type of student-athlete we seek at Oregon Tech. I feel as though Maiya could very well be the most athletic young lady that we have signed to date. She has been a multi-sport athlete in high school having played golf, soccer, volleyball and most recently competitive flag football. Maiya works tirelessly at her golf game with her swing coach and once golf is her primary focus I look for her to continually improve and she should come in as a freshman and compete for one of our top 5 spots.”

Maiya is the daughter of Steve and Miriam Baker and plans to major in radiology science while at Oregon Tech.