Grand Illusion – Styx tribute is another of the Northwest’s premier tribute acts. With 4 lead vocalists, this group has the power to faithfully perform Styx’ brand of amazing prog rock songs & you can see them LIVE at the Ross Ragland Theater! The show is Saturday, Feb. 2 at The Ross Ragland Theater and it begins at 7:30pm. Tickets: $19 – $29, All Ages are welcomed. Get your tickets at RRTheater.org