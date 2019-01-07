Calling all Fathers and Daughters! It’s time to save the date for the annual Father Daughter Skate at the Bill Collier Ice Rink.

Holliday Jewelry invites all fathers and daughters to join us for a FREE evening of ice skating! If you’ve never been skating before, now is the perfect time to learn!

Also encouraged to join are grandfathers, stepfathers, uncles or any significant male role models in a young woman’s life to participate in this event.

This is a free admission event, the only thing they ask is that you make a donation to the Food Bank at the door. Spend some quality time with your little lady (or ladies) this winter and support a good cause at the same time.

The remaining dates for the Father- Daughter Skate Night event are January 13th 7PM, February 10th 7PM & March 10th 7PM