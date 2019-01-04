On Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at approximately 11:10 P.M. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Hwy 97 near milepost 204.

Investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata, operated by Caleb Robichaud (22) of Spokane, was northbound on Hwy 97 when it struck a pedestrian identified as, David Ralphs-Thomason (37) of Portland, who was in the northbound lane of travel.

Ralphs-Thomason sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Chemult Fire Department and Crescent Ambulance.