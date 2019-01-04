No. 5 ranked Oregon opens up the conference portion of its 2018-19 schedule at 6 PM on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena in a Pac-12 Networks televised matchup with Washington.

#5 OREGON DUCKS (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

PPG: 92.6 | FG%: 53.1 | 3FG%: 41.2 | FT%: 84.0

Notes: The Ducks have one of the most efficient offenses in the NCAA so far this season. UO’s 92.6 points per game ranks second in the NCAA. UO is first in the nation with a 1.99 assist-to-turnover ratio. UO’s 10.8 turnovers per game are the second fewest in the NCAA while its 21.4 assists per game rank fifth. Oregon is first in the nation in field goal percentage (53.2%), first in free throw percentage (84.0%) and sixth in three-point percentage (41.2%).

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12)

PPG: 69.6 | FG%: 40.8 | 3FG%: 27.9 | FT%: 75.1

Series: UW leads, 51-48 (UO leads 28-17 in Eugene)

Last: UO won, 76-63 (2/9/18 in Seattle)

Notes: Washington dropped its Pac-12 opener on Dec. 30 to rival Washington State, 79-76. The Huskies tallied non-conference wins over Duke (71-64) and Ohio State (69-59) this year but enter Friday’s game in Eugene on a three-game losing streak. Guard Amber Melgoza is averaging a team-high 19.2 ppg but is shooting just 39.2% overall and 28.3% from three.

THE DUCKS IN THE POLLS

Oregon is No. 5 in the AP poll for the second straight week. The Ducks opened the season at No. 3 but dropped to No. 7 after losing at Michigan State. Oregon bounced back to No. 5 after topping Mississippi State.