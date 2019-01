Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 5

No. 6 Indianapolis at No. 3 Houston, 1:35 p.m.

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore, 10:05 p.m.

No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 3 Chicago, 1:40 p.m.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

Indianapolis/L.A. Chargers/Baltimore at No. 1 Kansas City, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle/Dallas/Chicago at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 13

L.A. Chargers/Baltimore/Houston at No. 2 New England, 10:05 p.m.

Philadelphia/Seattle/Dallas at No. 1 New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship, 1:05 p.m.

AFC Championship, 3:40 p.m.

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.