Two seniors from Mazama High School and one senior from Lost River Junior-Senior High School were among 10 Oregon students nominated by U.S. Rep. Greg Walden for acceptance to prestigious U.S. military service academies.

Congratulations to:

Nolan Britton, son of Robert and Bobbie Sue Britton, a senior at Lost River Junior-Senior High School. He was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Jacob Healy, son of Mike and Julie Healy of Klamath Falls, a senior at Mazama High School. He was nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Maximillian Balakas, son of Martin Balakas and Kathleen Todd of Klamath Falls, a senior at Mazama High School. He was nominated to the United States Military Academy-West Point.

Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board — retired and active-duty military officers who interview potential candidates for the service academies — recommended each student based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character.

“I am honored to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America’s service academies,” Walden said in a press release. “Years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to character have earned these future leaders these much-deserved nominations. By pursuing a higher education at one of our country’s select service academies, these students have shown a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I am confident that each nominee will have tremendous success in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”

The service academies include the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each respective academy this spring.