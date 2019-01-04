The Hustlin’ Owls will celebrate Spirit Week February 11-15, and downtown will be part of the celebration. This year, Oregon Tech students will be out on the town – they will be challenged to show their spirit off campus by going to their favorite places around town, taking a picture in their Oregon Tech gear, and posting it to Instagram with the hashtag #owlsonthetown. Organizers will be putting together Oregon Tech gear giveaways, promoting the event on campus, and working on getting students transportation downtown. To really get students on board, organizers want to engage downtown businesses to participate in any of the following ways:

Offer a discount for Oregon Tech students during Spirit week

Donate a prize for the drawing

Hang a poster in your business supporting Oregon Tech spirit week (Oregon Tech will provide posters)

If you would like to participate, contact Lindsey Davis as soon as possible at Oregon Tech: Lindsey.Davis@oit.edu or 541-851-5267.