Klamath Falls, Ore. – Head Oregon Tech Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today that infielder Brianna Griffiths of Tucson, Arizona has signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Owls next season.

Griffiths, beginning her sophomore season at Yavapai Junior College, hit .384 last season with a .550 OB%, leading the (country) NJCAA in walks with 57. She added 61-hits, 15-homers, 10- doubles, and 63-RBI, with 70-runs scored, receiving First Team All-conference and First-team All- Region 1 in the highly competitive Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

Griffiths played four years of varsity softball for Tanque Verde High School where she was a two time All-conference 2nd team selection and received 2017 All-region 1st team honors her senior year.

“Brianna is a top notch player and will be a fantastic addition to our program next year,” said Stewart. “She is a great fielding short stop with all the tools offensively to make an immediate impact in our line-up in 2020. We are blessed to sign another outstanding student-athlete of Brianna’s caliber and character.”

Griffiths is the daughter of Curt and Melissa Griffiths and will be a Health Science major at Oregon Tech in the fall.

Oregon Tech will kick-off the 2019 season on Friday, February 1st in Redding, California against Menlo University and will have its home opener on Friday, March 1st against Northwest University at 1:00 pm