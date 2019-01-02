This play will be performed by 6 Local Teens for the Klamath Basin elementary students. This is a very fun & familiar play that the students will be able to interact with the characters on stage.

Directing this play is one of our own Youth StARTS Artist- Amber Burger.

Rags is a fairy Godfather who has trouble finding work in a whole where everyone wants a fairy Godmother. But when there’s a Godmother shortage, Rags steps in to help Cinderella get to the ball.

There will be an OPEN Dress Rehearsal for the Public, to let the community see the wonderful work these teens have accomplished and have a practice run before performing for over 1200 elementary students.

All Ages are welcome. Donations accepted at the door night of show, pay what you can. Doors will open at 5:00 pm. Show will start at 6:00 pm