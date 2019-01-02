The air quality advisory from noon today Wednesday January 2, 2019 until noon tomorrow, Thursday January 3, 2019, is Red Health Alert
The red health alert advisory means:
- Only pellet stoves may be used inside the air quality zone.
- Exemptions are void today inside the air quality zone.
- All Klamath County residents, inside and outside the air quality zone, are encouraged to use a non-wood burning source of heat.
- Outdoor burning is prohibited countywide.
For air quality questions please call 541-883-5118.