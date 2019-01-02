The air quality advisory from noon today Wednesday January 2, 2019 until noon tomorrow, Thursday January 3, 2019, is Red Health Alert

The red health alert advisory means:

Only pellet stoves may be used inside the air quality zone. Exemptions are void today inside the air quality zone. All Klamath County residents, inside and outside the air quality zone, are encouraged to use a non-wood burning source of heat. Outdoor burning is prohibited countywide.

For air quality questions please call 541-883-5118.