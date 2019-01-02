It is officially legal to harvest and eat roadkill now that we have entered to new year. Lawmakers approved the measure back in 2017, which states “salvaging deer and elk struck by vehicles is legal in Oregon.”

People must complete and submit an application for a permit within 24 hours of salvaging the elk or deer. The application cannot be submitted beforehand because it requires specific information about location and time of the salvage. There are some rules to this new law, for more information visit dfw.state.or.us