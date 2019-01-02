The Klamath County Museum has received the donation of a 1915 Ford Model T automobile from John Wilcynski of Susanville, Calif.

The fully restored and operable vehicle becomes the fourth antique auto owned by the museum.

“This vehicle is really a beauty, professionally restored from bumper to bumper,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We’re very fortunate that Mr. Wilcynski selected our museum to receive this car.”

Museum volunteers Greg Beckman and Gary Mattos transported the Model T earlier this month in Beckman’s covered trailer.

“We were initially worried about how we would get the car from Susanville to Klamath without exposing it all kinds of risk, from foul weather to rocks thrown up on the highway,” Kepple said. “It arrived in fine shape, and in good running condition.”

Terry Sandusky, another museum volunteer, plans to perform some work on the engine.

Wilcynski selected the Klamath County Museum as a permanent home for his automobile after visiting in Klamath Falls some time ago.

Other vehicles owned by the museum include a 1904 Oldsmobile donated by the Miller Bros. automotive dealership, a 1919 Ford Model T donated by Bob Kennedy, and a 1964 Ford Mustang donated by the estate of Don Carnes.

The museum also owns a 1928 Rumely Oil-Pull tractor donated by J.W. Kerns Irrigation, and restored to running condition by the local antique tractor club.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.