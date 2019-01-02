Don’t miss this unique live production of a classic!

Featuring all the beloved characters you know and love from the old tv show, movie and book, this stage adaptation follows Hawkeye, Duke, Trapper John, Hot Lips Houlihan, Frank Burns, Radar O’Reilly and the rest of the gang through a wild-flowing comedy that makes the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals (MASH) like no other place in Korea… or on earth, for that matter! Tying together all the silly comedy, romance and nostalgia (trying to catch mermaids in the rice paddy, recreating a monster movie to improve morale, the worst tap dancers in USO history and more!) is a campaign that Hawkeye and Duke wage trying to get a talented young Korean student to grad school in the United States.

Written by Tim Kelly & Directed by Heidi Neill

Nine Performances: January 11 to February 2, 2019 & a Sunday Matinee on January 27

For tickets visit: linkvilleplayers.org