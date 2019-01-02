A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting with Klamath County Sheriff’s office deputies Saturday morning. The man – 33 year old Mark Farrell was identified by law enforcement as the victim.

According to reports, deputies responded to an assault in progress at a residence northeast of Beatty around 3:56 a.m. After officers arrived, Farrell retreated to a nearby building and refused to cooperate with the investigation. That was when Deputies contacted a mental health crisis counselor who came to the residence. They requested an ambulance at 7:50 a.m. after shots were fired. It was soon after determined that Farrell was deceased. No deputies were harmed, and two deputies will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation outcome. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated for this incident and the Oregon State Police is the lead investigating agency.