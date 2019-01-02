LA GRANDE, Ore. –The Oregon Tech men’s basketball team has been named the “Under Armour Team of the Week” for December 24-30, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday.

The No. 24 ranked squad hit the road after the Holiday break and secured two major conference wins and sit atop the CCC standings headed into the new year.

On Saturday, the Hustlin’Owls withstood a 42-point barrage from Justin Martin and emerged victorious with a 93-87 win against Multnomah University. Tyler Hieb led OIT with 25-points while Garret Albrecht added 19-points and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell Fink led all scorers with 21-points as OIT would upset No. 20 Warner Pacific University 75-71 at the always difficult confines of Bart Valentine Court.

Oregon Tech (14-4, 5-1 CCC) will next face Southern Oregon on January 8 in a clash of conference rivals.