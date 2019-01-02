KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing will welcome home a team of 15 Airmen from a six-month deployment to Iraq, Jan. 4, 2018, here. A demobilization ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the base theater.

They are assigned to the 270th Air Traffic Control Squadron, the unit responsible for the air traffic control services at Kingsley Field. During this deployment, they provided radar approach and finals control at the busiest airfield in Iraq—Al Asad Air Base.

“Every one of these folks was a volunteer; when you go back to our roots as the guard and the militia, it’s that same spirit of volunteerism that you see, all of these people wanted to be there,” said Capt. Alex Fugate, who was in charge of the deployed contingent.