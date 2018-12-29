One man is dead after confronting deputies in Beatty early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home in Beatty just before 4:00am for a report of an assault in progress.

When deputies got to the scene, the adult son of the assault victim hid in a building near the home and refused to come out or cooperate with the investigation.

Deputies contacted a mental health professional who responded to the scene. At about 7:50am, the subject approached deputies while armed with a weapon and deputies used lethal force to stop the man.

An ambulance responded to the scene to treat the man, but he died from his injuries.

The subject has been identified as 33-year old Mark Farrell.

Two Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies are on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident. Oregon State Police will lead the investigation, in cooperation with the Klamath County Major Crime Team.