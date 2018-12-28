An amateur sleuth helped Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies track down a pair of suspected package thieves.

Because of some recent mail thefts in the area, a Keno resident decided to place a

GPS tracking device inside of a decoy package, and leave the package in a mailbox.

The resident called Klamath County 911 Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at about 11:00 pm, after the GPS-armed decoy package was stolen.

The owner of the package was able to direct Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies to follow the signal as it made its way toward Klamath Falls.

Once deputies identified the car, they conducted a traffic stop.

The stolen package containing the GPS device was found in the vehicle, along with a number of other pieces of mail believed to have been stolen, some of it from Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was advised and is assisting in the investigation.

Deputies arrested Leah Withrow, 20, and Kameron Rivas, 25. The couple’s infant child was also in the car with the couple.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Withrow and Rivas admitted to stealing the package. Withrow was booked and then released so she could care for her child.

Since October 2018, Rivas and Withrow have been arrested, charged and are suspects in

numerous other crimes in Klamath County, investigated by both the Klamath County

Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department. Charges consist of: Aggravated

Identity Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Possession of Methamphetamine, Mail

Theft, Forgery I, Forgery II, Theft I, Theft II, and Theft III.

Rivas and Withrow commonly drive a green 2002 Toyota RAV4 with California license plates. If you see this vehicle in or around your mailbox (similar to the one pictured), please contact law enforcement immediately.