State Parks in all 50 states are offering guided hikes on New Year’s Day to give families an opportunity to spend the first day of the year enjoying nature.

In Klamath County, Collier State Park is offering a First Day hike.

The 3-mile hike is rated as easy, and open to trekkers ages 8 and up. Dogs on a 6-foot leash are also welcome to participate.

You’ll need to register here to take part, as space for the tour is limited.