Oregon Senate Majority Leader Dennis Linthicum from Klamath Falls wants to see lawmakers put more focus on fixing Oregon’s broken government rather than finding new ways to raise taxes.

Linthicum cited a recent Audit by Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s office that showed a better systems for tracking government contracts and spending could have saved taxpayers 1-point-6 billion dollars.

“We should not be raising taxes until the government’s procurement system is fixed,” Linthicum said in a statement released Thursday. “Some in the partisan supermajority seem to view Oregonians as ATMs rather than constituents. Taking people’s hard-earned money away from their families and communities, only to stick loads of cash into a broken vending machine of a government, is not only senseless, it is immoral.”

The 160-day legislative session gets underway on January 22nd.