Klamath Falls will host one of five public hearings regarding the removal-fill permit application for the proposed Jordan Cove Energy Project.

According to a press release, the state removal-fill law requires projects that remove or fill material in wetlands or waterways to obtain a permit from the Department of State Lands (DSL).

Any input received during the permit application public comment period is used to determine what additional information the applicant may be required to provide, what issues the applicant may need to address, and ultimately to inform the Department’s permit decision.

DSL scheduled five public hearings to hear comment on the application:

Klamath Falls: Monday, Jan. 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Klamath Community College, Commons Building, 7390 S. Sixth St.

Central Point: Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Jackson County Expo, Padgham Pavilion, 1 Peninger Road.

Canyonville: Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Seven Feathers Casino, Cedar Room, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane.

North Bend: Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mill Casino, Salmon Room West, 3201 Tremont Ave.

Salem: Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Auditorium, 700 Summer St NE. Note: this is a new location, directly across the street from the original DSL location.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. for comment signup to begin. The hearing ground rules and comment procedures are available at oregon.gov/dsl/WW/Pages/jordancove.aspx.

Comments may also be submitted to jordancove@dsl.state.or.us, by mail, or through a comment form. Full comment submittal information is available at oregon.gov/dsl/WW/Pages/jordancove.aspx.