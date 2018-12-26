A 26-year old Fontana California man is in jail in Siskiyou County after he allegedly confronted an officer.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the man was stopped in his car along I-5 near Weed early Saturday morning when a deputy stopped to check on him.

Jesus Jobhany Chaves was allegedly armed when he confronted the deputy, who fired his weapon as the man tried to flee.

Chaves was injured, and was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper torso before being booked into the jail on Monday.

Investigators said they suspect Chaves was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the shooting.