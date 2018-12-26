The man accused of shooting and killing a Modoc County Deputy in October of 2016 is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The penalty phase of the trial could wrap up this week, after a jury last week found Jack Breiner competent to face all charges related to the murder.

The Alturas man had been found guilty last month of first degree murder for shooting Deputy Hopkins in the face when the officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute, but his defense attorneys argued that he was not mentally competent to understand the charges.