The Klamath Falls Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 500 Klamath Avenue, Klamath Falls, Oregon, to consider the following item(s):

Zone Change 4-Z-18 for Klamath County requesting to rezone a one acre, vacant General Commercial (GC) parcel to Downtown Business (DB) zoning to incorporate DB design standards and requirements for future site construction. The property is located at the intersection of Esplanade Ave. and Spring St.; Tax Acct. R-3809-028CC-08000.

All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments. Disabled persons desiring information may call the City’s TDD line at 883-5324. For more information, contact the City Planning Division at 541-883-4950.