There is nothing more magical than an evening at the Bill Collier Ice Arena watching top-level professional and amateur skaters dazzle the ice with the beauty, artistry, and grace of figure skating! Joining us this year will be Ryan Bradley, the 2011 US Men’s Champion, pairs team of Carly Donowick and Jonathon Hunt, Erin Reed, Paige Rydberg, Philip Warren, Xinghua Turner, and other talented skaters to include our very own Klamath Kids! Featured will also be original works from Ice Dance International – a huge treat! Figure skating clinics for all levels will be available on Friday, February 1st, as well.

Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 7 PM – 8:15 PM at The Bill Collier Ice Arena

For information, see the event on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/events/1875877829199376/