A bronze sculpture that proudly represents the culture and traditions of the Klamath Tribes & the first of its kind will stand tall and proud in front of the Favell Museum in 2019. The piece of artwork will stand about 12 feet tall and weigh close to 1,500 pounds. The piece was designed through an online contest utilizing historic photographs and clothing. The sculpture depicts a rite of passage ceremony surrounding the eagle feather. Feathers would be passed down to the next generation to commemorate a milestone in their life.