SALEM, Ore. — A state audit revealed the state’s purchasing system for goods and services is recorded using outdated computer systems and paperwork.

The report showed the state only recorded 12.5% of purchases they made in the last two years. According to the Oregonian, Secretary of State Dennis Richardson suggested Wednesday that Oregon should use an eProcurement system which is a more modern system to track purchases and sales.

Entering the digital age could get Oregon the over $600 million it already needs going into the next two years to pay for Medicaid and PERS costs.