LA GRANDE, Ore. – Oregon Tech landed in second place n the 2019 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) preseason coaches’ poll with 70 points and one first place vote. The Lady Owls finished 39-15 overall and 21-6 in conference. Corban, the NAIA Championship runner-up in 2017, finished 37-15 overall and 21-6 in CCC play is picked third and garnered one first place vote.Coming off of 2018 regular season and tournament championships, as well as, a trip to the NAIA softball World Series final site, the Southern Oregon University softball program has earned the top spot in the poll.

The Raiders received eight first place votes and a total of 80 points. Southern finished last year with a program best 51-15 overall record including a 22-5 mark in conference play. The squad went on to win their opening round of the NAIA tournament to advance to the final site. At the final site SOU won four elimination games before succumbing to Columbia (Mo.) and ending the season ranked No. 3 in the country.

Eastern Oregon is picked fourth with 49 points followed by a tie between Carroll College (45) and College of Idaho (45) in fifth, and British Columbia (42) in seventh. The University of Providence and Northwest University landed at number eight tied with 19 points in the preseason poll. Northwest Christian is picked in the final spot (13).

Southern, Oregon Tech, Corban and Eastern all advanced to the NAIA Championships from the CCC in 2018.

2019 conference play is set to begin March 1-2.

2019 CCC Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Team Points 18 CCC 18 Overall 1. Southern Oregon (8) 80 22-5 51-15 2. Oregon Tech (1) 70 21-6 39-15 3. Corban (1) 69 21-6 37-15 4. Eastern Oregon 49 15-12 26-24 T-5. Carroll 45 14-13 28-22 T-5. College of Idaho 45 11-16 22-23 7. British Columbia 42 14-13 19-23 T-8. Providence 19 6-21 8-32 T-8 Northwest 19 5-22 13-35 10. Northwest Christian 13 6-21 10-35

The NAIA softball preseason poll will be released January 15th.