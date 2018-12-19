Royal Ballet’s production of the classic 1877 ballet, La Bayadère (“The Temple Dancer”), with choreography by Marius Petipa (the choreographer responsible for Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, among many others) as staged for the Royal Ballet in 1989 by the great Russian (Kirov) ballerina, Natalia Makarova, who had previously staged it for American Ballet Theater in 1980.

The ballet is set in the India of legend and involves love, intrigue and tragedy, along with beautiful dancing and one of the greatest scenes (“The Kingdom Of The Shades” scene) in all classic ballet (“shade” is a “spirit”, in this case, of other deceased bayadères or temple dancers). In fact, this scene was all that was known of Bayadère until 1980 because the full ballet had never been presented in the West (and only, previously, in Russia).

