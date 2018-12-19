Klamath falls city council is planning to talk more about the idea of potential downtown residential parking fees. However at Monday’s meeting, the majority agreed that $300 a year would be too expensive to start. Other residents and downtown property owners thought that enforcing these new parking fees could impact future rent costs for residents who did not even take advantage of these new permits. Now this program is still in its very early stages of formation. During Monday’s meeting, Councilor Dan Tofell was the first to say he was not ready to vote on this moving forward, with Councilor Bill Adams later making the motion to keep the hearing open. Klamath Falls City Council reconvenes on the first and third Monday of each month, unless otherwise stated.