KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After an uncertain start with the score tying three times in the first few minutes, Tech pulled away from Simpson University (6-5) with a 13-2 run and continued to build the lead through the rest of the game, ending in an 81-57 victory moving the Owls to 12-4 overall.

Following the 13-2 run, OIT brought in a 10-2 run and then a 13-0 run to end the first half with a 22-point advantage. The beginning of the second half saw Simpson increase their effort, but the Owls were still able to finish the half with an 11-2 run and maintain their lead.

Junior Seth Erickson led the Owls with 16 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, securing game high in the process. Sophomore Garret Albrecht followed with 12 points and 7 rebounds, and freshman Lachlan Mckimm tallied 11.

For the Red Hawks, Blake Trent led with 14 points and Jon Manjon and JT Branch followed with 8 apiece.

The Hustlin’ Owls took a 41-29 advantage in rebounding and also held a 19-5 lead in assists.

Simpson fought hard, forcing 23 turnovers while only committing 20 of their own, though Tech was able to better capitalize off of the Red Hawks mistakes, scoring 23 to 15 in points off turnovers.

OIT dominated in the paint with a 44-24 advantage and led 35-16 from their bench.

SU was plagued with missed shots, with a field goal shooting average of only 35.7% for the game.

The Hustlin’ Owls will travel to Portland, Oregon on December 29th and 30th to take on Multnomah and Warner Pacific Universities, with both games taking place at 7:30 pm.